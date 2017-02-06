This Valentine's week, you can make a meaningful contribution to the world that goes beyond just a self-pitying personal chocolate purchase.
Local boutique Parcel is leading the charge for a fundraising effort to create self-care packages for local refugee groups for Valentine's Day.
In just three days, they've raised $1,696 out of $2,000.
"Right after the election, I did some care packages for Raphael House for women's support. I was upset and it was kind of a little gift therapy for me," says Parcel owner Kim Moran. "When all this stuff came out about the travel ban, I thought I could reach out to a lot of the vendors I work with and do a bigger effort."
She says the response was positive—she received $1,500 in donations within three hours of emailing people.
Moran hopes to make 200-300 gift bags for the Refugee Care Collective. She's also talking with IRCO, the International Refugee Care Organization.
"I think it'll be really special to open something that's not necessarily something they need, but just a special gift," she says.
Several local businesses are donating supplies for the care packages, such as Quin, Wood and Faulk, Union Wine Company, The Sapphire Hotel, Red Sauce Pizza, Loyly Sauna, Living Room Realty and Bridge Nine Candles.
Here are four things you can do to help:
1. Make a cash donation, which will go towards purchasing supplies for gifts such as tags, boxes, stickers, ribbon and contents.
2. In lieu of a cash donation, you can shop for self-care items yourself and drop them off at Parcel. Kim recommends buying 15 or 20 of an item.
3. Help assemble care packages this Saturday, February 11th, at Parcel from 9 am-5 pm.
4. If you're a local business, or really good at cold-calling, Parcel is accepting donated items such as soap, lotion, tea, stationary, chocolate, and candy and are open to other suggestions.
If you have any other ideas, you can email hello@parcelportland.com to coordinate.
Comments