For those who come from 10 am-2 pm, the Children's Book Bank will be taking apart packages of new books and resorting them into boxes. At 2 pm, they'll be running our standard volunteer book cleaning group where guests will help repair and clean donated used books by removing scribbles/stickers, fixing spines and wiping them down. If you want to attend the book cleaning group, make sure to show up by 2 pm, so you can receive instructions on time.