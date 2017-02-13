The rankings were determined by the percentages of the net migration from each state. So it's worth noting that Oregon ranked among the top ten states for both numerical and percentage growth according to the 2016 census, whereas North Dakota and Vermont aren't on either of those lists. But considering other crossovers from both the census and United Van Lines include Arizona, Idaho and Nevada, there seems to be a pretty clear trend: The popular places to move to in 2016 have lots of mountainous beauty and not a lot of people.