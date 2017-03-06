We could've guessed this one, but just to make it official: A researcher at Oregon State University recently completed a study that found that having more sex leads to better productivity and engagement at work.
The researchers followed 159 married employees over the course of two weeks, asking them to complete two brief surveys each day. They found that those who had sex reported better moods the next day, more sustained work engagement and more job satisfaction—regardless of how satisfied people reported their marriages were. Also: Men and women reported this mood elevation equally.
The study reads:
“Sexual intercourse is significantly correlated with morning positive affect, job satisfaction, previous-day work–family conflict, previous-day marital satisfaction, and previous-day challenge stressors.”
WOWZA!
"We make jokes about people having a 'spring in their step,' but it turns out this is actually a real thing and we should pay attention to it," said researcher Keith Leavitt in a statement. "Maintaining a healthy relationship that includes a healthy sex life will help employees stay happy and engaged in their work, which benefits the employees and the organizations they work for."
That means that when you have sex, it actually benefits your workplace, which is confusing, but also a totally new kind of productivity.
But you can't exactly just go downloading Tinder and expect to make you more productive at work.
"Accordingly, caution should be exercised when considering the generalizability of our findings to sexual encounters outside of married individuals or individuals living within long-term committed relationships," the study reads.
Damn.
Here's a song to get you in the mood anyway:
