"Many gay men lived in Northwest, which was close to downtown and had a huge supply of older and lower-cost apartments," says George T. Nicola, an early member of the Portland Gay Liberation Front and the author of a 1973 Oregon House bill that laid the groundwork for banning discrimination based on sexual orientation. "Some young gay men were at the time more likely to rent apartments rather than buy homes, partly because they usually did not have kids. And because of job discrimination, some gay men worked for the service industry, mostly as waiters. Many of the restaurants where they worked were downtown."