"I Choose You, Portland!"
On the weekend of March 25-26, the Pokémon Regional Championships, one of sixteen qualifying tournaments for the Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, CA this August, is coming to the Oregon Convention Center.
The tournament features national-level competitions for both the Pokémon trading card and video games, where competitors will compete for over $50,000 in cash prizes with additional travel prizes for top competitors.
"We have competitors that travel from all over the United States, and we see a lot of repeat competitors in those events," says Erin Osgood, an organizer of the tournament.
Osgood told WW that the tournament is organized into three groups—juniors, masters and seniors—by the competitors' age. And Pokémon regionals is very family friendly: Competitors are as young as six years old in some regional tournaments, so expect to see a lot of kids and their parents rooting for them.
Alongside the tournament, Osgood says to expect to find vendors, plenty of spectators and fans of the games playing casually. You'll probably find Portland-based 2015 trading card game World Champion Jacob Von Wagner at the top tables.
If you or your kids are interesting in competing to be the very best—like no one ever was—then visit pokemon.com/play to find and register for the event.
Comments