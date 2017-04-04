Ben & Jerry's is hosting it's 38th annual Free Cone Day today. The Vermont-based, ice cream company—who's own Ben Cohen made a special ice cream for Bernie Sanders—is offering this promotion today only from noon to 8 pm.
Ben & Jerry's started Free Cone Day in 1979 to show appreciation to their fans after their first year open.
If your feeling super gluttonous, they've got you covered. Customers can get back in line an unlimited number of times. (The limit does not exist.)
Three new Ben & Jerry's flavors have been released this year; Urban Bourbon, Oat of this Swirled and Truffle Kerfuffle.
And here's a map of all the Portland locations.
Comments