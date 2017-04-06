O'Reilly, an import from Boston, lasted only eight months at KATU after winning few friends at the station and a negligible following among viewers. "O'Reilly had an edge to him," says a former KATU coworker. He was unhappy here, and his discontent showed." Then again, O'Reilly's flame-out may say more about Portland's taste for user friendly anchors (such as KOIN's boy-next-door Mike Donahue) than about his serrated style.