By Dr. Felicia D. Stoler, DCN, MS, RDN, FASM, FAND
You don't need to buy an overpriced kit to color eggs. There are many all-natural dyes that you can make with ingredients you will find in your kitchen.
Simply simmer the food or spice with three cups of water, two tablespoons of white vinegar and one teaspoon of salt for 30 minutes or until desired color is reached.
Strain the mixture, and then add your hard-boiled eggs to the dye. Leave your eggs in the solution for at least 20 minutes or even overnight (in the fridge) for a deeper color. If you want a more vibrant, shiny color, rub your eggs with a small amount of Malaysian palm oil once they are completely dry. Here are a few foods to try:
3 tablespoons turmeric or cumin: yellow
1 cup finely-chopped spinach: green
½-cup red beets: pink
1-cup thinly sliced red cabbage: blue
Peels from two yellow onions: orange
