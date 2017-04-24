Portlanders are some of the friendliest folks in the nation coming in at number 14 behind a batch of hospitable Southern cities. Actually, Travel + Leisure mentions a lot of cities in the South in general. Portland locals are known for being exceptionally chatty and quite helpful with recommendations for visitors. The city's slower paced lifestyle in conjunction with pedestrian friendly streets, boutique shops, and coffee houses help foster a more convivial atmosphere among it's inhabitants. The friendliest? Nashville, who also made the top 10 for their good looks. Portland did not place in the category of Most and Least Attractive People.