Ever wonder where the MAX goes at night? While you're taking Uber home at 2 am, those hard-working trains are getting the ultimate rubdown.
Every night, TriMet crews wash all 85 MAX trains, to prepare them to go into service by 4 am.
TriMet posted a video to their blog showing the process:
It takes about 10 minutes and goes through what looks like a car wash before crews hand-wash the windows.
Other posts in TriMet's Behind the Scenes series show a look into the operations command center and the annual Bus Roadeo, where bus drivers compete in a series of obstacle courses using TriMet buses.
