Earlier this month, Travel Portland launched a campaign called "You Can, in Portland."
The commercial, which was created by Weiden + Kennedy and local animation studio House Special, is centered around the idea that if there's something you want to do here, like, say, I don't know, go to a popular bookstore, you can.
Part of the campaign is the hashtag #YouCanInPortland, which has been surfacing on Twitter, giving people a chance to weigh in on what Portland has given them the freedom to do.
But because there's a lot you can do in Portland besides drink beer and go to popular bookstores, the hashtag has now gone very wrong.
Here's a look at some of the other things #YouCanInPortland…
(Actually, #YouCanNoLongerInPortland for this one, because the bar owner was getting death threats.)
