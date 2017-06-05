Hillary Clinton didn't put much focus on Oregon on her 2016 presidential campaign trail, but she apparently now has her eye on another Oregon Trail: the PCT.
On Thursday night, Cheryl Strayed—Portland author of Wild—interviewed Clinton at the Book Expo of America in New York City.
Strayed suggested Clinton name her upcoming book of essays "Really Wild," and joked that they should promote the book along the PCT, with a "pop-up bookstore," Clinton added. Clinton told Strayed she'd "love" to hike the trail with her.
Though Clinton hasn't hiked the PCT, she reportedly did some hiking in upstate New York in the days following her loss in the 2016 presidential election. A not-quite-viral Instagram titled "@hrcinthewild" was dedicated to this hike, and featured other photos of Clinton outside.
