The days of mass migration to Portland are dwindling; Portland's growth rate decreased last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Portland may be over, and a new article from SF Gate sheds light on some possible reasons why.
On Friday, SF Gate published an article titled: "The grass isn't greener: Why people regret leaving the Bay Area for the Pacific Northwest," as part of a series about how people's lives have changed after moving away from the Bay.
Their first piece explores the lives of people who have moved to the Pacific Northwest.
According to the article, most people move away from the Bay because it's expensive, difficult to buy a home and heavy traffic.
But their reasons for moving back are varied and slightly more…specific.
The rain, lack of Mexican food, lack of racial diversity and—surprise—transplant hate are all reasons people have moved back to the Bay, or wished they didn't move to Portland.
The article reads:
"Tori Sepand, 23, discovered that the grass really is literally greener in the Pacific Northwest for a reason. Rain."
It continues:
"Apparently, there's even a 'culture of blaming Californians for [the] rising cost of living in Portland,' said former San Francisco resident Molly Park, 41."
And local media backs up Park's claim, SF Gate says:
"In 2015, the Oregonian noticed a rash of "No Californians" stickers popping up on For Sale signs in Portland. Around the same time, the Willamette Week began a series called "Invasion of the Transplants," in which new Portland residents told their side of the story. And lest we forget about a GoFundMe campaign launched last year to "Get Californians out of Oregon."
Comments