The Morrison Bridge construction announcement was bad enough. But now—summer is officially ruined.
The Dock just south of the Hawthorne Bridge, officially called the Holman Dock, will be closed from late July until early September, which means that if you want a dock to lay on in central Portland, you'll have to go all the way to Sellwood.
And don't think you can sneak down there in the middle of the night with a case of Rainier—it's being completely removed.
Starting around July 24, Portland General Electric will remove the entire dock for "remediation work," which deals with the removal of pollutants from the soil or water. Specifically, according to PGE spokesperson Laurel Schmidt, they will be removing debris in the area and putting down two feet of clean sand at the bottom of the river.
Welp, sorry to ruin your day.
