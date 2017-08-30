CANCER (June 21-July 22): Author Roger von Oech tells us that creativity often involves "the ability to take something out of one context and put it into another so that it takes on new meanings." According to my analysis of the astrological omens, this strategy could and should be your specialty in the coming weeks. "The first person to look at an oyster and think food had this ability," says von Oech. "So did the first person to look at sheep intestines and think guitar strings. And so did the first person to look at a perfume vaporizer and think gasoline carburetor." Be on the lookout, Cancerian, for inventive substitutions and ingenious replacements.