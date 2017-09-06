After my take on the situation was published, I too was singled out and added to the restaurant list, where a section in the FAQs called me out by name, claiming one of my arguments was "a thinly veiled defense of white supremacy" and employing a questionable editorial choice in the spelling of my last name. There were passive aggressive jabs at me on social media posts. My cultural heritage was written off and I was determined to be too light-skinned to legitimately participate in the conversation. I even had some people get mad because they felt the color of emojis I used didn't accurately represent the color of my skin, something I can't even write without laughing because of how asinine it sounds.