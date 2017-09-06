SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): I don't usually recommend giving gifts with strings attached. On the contrary, I advise you to offer your blessings without having any expectations at all. Generosity often works best when the recipients are free to use it any way they see fit. In the coming weeks, however, I'm making an exception to my rule. According to my reading of the omens, now is a time to be specific and forceful about the way you'd like your gifts to be used. As an example of how not to proceed, consider the venture capitalist who donated $25,000 to the University of Colorado. All he got in return was a rest room in a campus building named after him. If you give away $25,000, Scorpio, make sure you at least get a whole building named after you.