Santa's watching. Or, in this case, your ex's ex's ex. If you're the type who likes to slam the door on your way out, think again. The gay population in Portland is big but Portland is small, and you will see your ex, people who have slept with your ex, people you've slept with who are now sleeping with your ex and two of your exes at the same time. And don't physically run away from your ex when you see him outside of S1 like me, as you will match on Tinder someday.