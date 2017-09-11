It was the second week of my last year of high school. As I wandered out of my bedroom, my father, making coffee by the radio, said a plane had just hit the World Trade Center. My response, as I remember it: "The Bush administration is going to claim this freak accident is a terrorist attack and use it as an excuse to get Saddam. I'm going to be drafted and I and all of my friends will be killed in defense of a lie." (I had just registered for the Selective Service System.) Then I ate my toast. Then the second plane hit. When I got to school some of my classmates were stoked to kill Iraqis, but most seemed at a loss. We didn't know any New Yorkers; it's unlikely any of us had ever so much as visited the city. In the end no one was drafted, and none of us were killed, so far as I am aware. I guess we'll find out at the reunion. BEN WATERHOUSE.