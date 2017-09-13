In a CNN article posted yesterday, Portland author and longtime resident Cheryl Strayed listed her favorite places to go in Portland, igniting a small hope in all of us that we may be there at the same time.
Strayed stuck to the east side, where she's always lived, and it turns out, the stars really are just like us! You've probably been to at least one of her favorites, all of which you'll quickly recognize.
Strayed likes to eat breakfast at City State on Northeast 28th, where she orders the crab benedict. She also likes to walk around the Mt. Tabor volcano, browse books at the Powell's on Hawthorne, visit headstones at Lone Fir Cemetery, drink tea at Townshend's on Alberta, snack at Hungry Heart Bakery and Noble Rot, watch movies at the Hollywood Theater and eat pie at the Bipartisan Cafe.
The only unexpected thing on her list is the very bougie dinner spot Jackrabbit, the newly opened bougie hotel restaurant from celebrity chef and restauranteur Chris Cosentino—but Strayed is a celeb herself, after all.
