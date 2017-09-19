LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The poet E. E. Cummings said, "To be nobody-but yourself — in a world which is doing its best, night and day, to make you everybody else — means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight; and never stop fighting." On the other hand, naturalist and writer Henry David Thoreau declared that "We are constantly invited to be who we are," to become "something worthy and noble." So which of these two views is correct? Is fate aligned against us, working hard to prevent us from knowing and showing our authentic self? Or is fate forever conspiring in our behalf, seducing us to master our fullest expression? I'm not sure if there's a final, definitive answer, but I can tell you this, Libra: In the coming months, Thoreau's view will be your predominant truth.