I remember my heart beating fast and adrenaline widening my eyes the day DACA was announced. It wasn't until the following year that my application was ready to be submitted. Literally any paper document of my life was included in the application package: my standardized test scores from grade school, some random award for a writing competition, vaccination records, all the playbills that I appeared in, articles about my band, the plane ticket from Moscow to Chicago, copy of my expired visa (entered legally, they love that), letters of recommendation, and of course the court documents from a teenage mishap. Is this enough? I've never tried to convince someone so hard that I am more than decent, more than deserving of the few important privileges that DACA offered.