For this "Unique Learning Experience," the teacher dims the classroom lights, tapes the students' hands together, makes them to lie shoulder-to-shoulder on the ground and forces them to watch an episode of Roots. And while everything about that sounds like a terrible experience, I imagine it's a little easier for kids these days to process their first viewing of Roots now that Levar Burton is a bit less prominent. Because the first time I saw Roots as a kid, I was very confused about why all those white people were being so mean to the host of Reading Rainbow (and then I spent years wondering what would happen to the universe if Reading Rainbow ever did an episode on Roots).