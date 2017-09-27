The saga of two Northwest cities desperate to have a rivalry has a new chapter.
Earlier this week, Portland whooped Seattle's butt in a new semi-factual superlative: Portland was named the no. 5 most fun city in America, while Seattle was no. 20.
But now, from the same site that presented that study, comes payback.
According to Wallethub, Seattle is the Best Coffee City in America, with 68.58 points. We get it—#Starbucks. But last year Seattlites chose Stumptown, which is roasted in Portland, as their favorite coffee in a Seattle Weekly poll. Apparently, times have changed and our bigger, cooler sister has put us back in our place.
Portland came in at no. 2 with 67.04 points, just 1.54 points behind Seattle. Portland and Seattle also got special mentions for each having high numbers of affordable coffee shops rated above 4.5 stars, most coffee shops per capita and most coffee and tea manufacturers per capita.
To determine the rankings, WalletHub took the 100 most-populated U.S. cities and gave them scores based on metrics such as average price of a cappuccino, Google search traffic for the term "coffee" and presence of coffee-centric events.
Here's the top 5:
- Seattle, Wash.
- Portland, Ore.
- San Francisco, Calif.
- New York City, N.Y.
- Los Angeles, Calif.
Omaha, Neb. got dead last, with just 32.4 points.
But honestly, New York City is the real winner for having the highest number of donut shops per capita. Plus, it's much cooler than both Seattle and Portland.
