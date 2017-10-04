CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If a late-night TV talk show called and asked me to be a guest, I'd say no. If People magazine wanted to do a story on me, I'd decline. What good is fame like that? It might briefly puff up my ego, but it wouldn't enhance my ability to create useful oracles for you. The notoriety that would come my way might even distract me from doing what I love to do. So I prefer to remain an anonymous celebrity, as I am now, addressing your deep self with my deep self. My messages are more valuable to you if I remain an enigmatic ally instead of just another cartoony media personality. By the way, I suspect you'll soon face a comparable question. Your choice will be between what's flashy and what's authentic; between feeding your ego and feeding your soul.