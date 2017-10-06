Many of these celebrities have stepped up to send aid to the island, and there are talks of a benefit concert in the works, though that sounds like a hard gig. I don't envy the performer who has to get on stage and kick off the show by saying, "Hey, I know that these past few weeks have been filled with a lot of death, misery, and despair. I'm aware that many of you are unsure if your loved ones are still alive or if your government is willing to invest in your safety. These are wretchedly, terrifying, and depressing times, and no one should have to endure what you've endured. But how 'bout you go grab yourself a Bud Light, because tonight, we're only playing the hits!"