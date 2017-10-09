Sixpence none the richer. Sorry, I've been waiting this entire time to make that joke. A guy I went on a date with like maybe three times started an argument with me once. He said Moon & Sixpence Pub was better than Horse Brass. He grew up in Portland; I did not. But I can confirm: they're both pretty awesome. Moon & Sixpence has more of a modern-British pub feel, so it doesn't quite feel right to call your beer an "ale." However, it is slightly less popular than Horse Brass, and in some ways, that makes it feel even more like the wayward drinking hole you may jaunt across on your way down one of Cambridge's many cobblestone side streets.