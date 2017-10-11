PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): J. Allan Hobson is a scientist of sleep who does research at Harvard. He says we dream all the time, not just at night. Our subconscious minds never stop churning out streams of images. During the waking hours, though, our conscious minds operate at such intensity that the lower-level flow mostly stays subliminal. At least that's the normal state of affairs. But I suspect your dream-generator is running so hot right now that its stories may leak into your waking awareness. This could be disconcerting. Without the tips I'm giving you here, you might worry you were going daft. Now that you know, I hope you'll tap into the undercurrent to glean some useful intuitions. A word to the wise: The information that pops up won't be logical or rational. It will be lyrical and symbolic, like dreams.