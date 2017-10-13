A surfing trend has spiked in Pacific Northwest in the last few years. Portland is now home to three high-end surf shops, a surf-themed hotel opened this summer in Washington and surf instructors say they've seen Oregon Coast surfing change on drastically in the last 10 years.
But if you want to "shred the gnar," as they say, without entering very cold water, you may soon be able to catch waves indoors.
Portland's three-hour-away neighbor, Issiquah, Wash., is set to get CitySurf, which is billed as the nation's first deep-water urban surf park. In addition to an indoor surf pool, there will also be a restaurant, patio and board shop. In the future, there will also be an outdoor seasonal surf pool.
But the park's coup de grâce is the Rogue Wave, a machine that moves 240,000 gallons of water per minute to form a deep-water, 32-foot-wide standing wave.
Co-founders Trisha and John Hoss were first inspired to create CitySurf after they saw an outdoor, man-made surfing competition in Europe three years ago.
"Nothing can replace the organic experience of being on a board in the ocean—our goal is to offer a watersport experience in a safe, fun environment," says co-founder Trisha Hoss in a statement. "For some, this is enough, but others might be inspired to adventure out to the coast and try surfing or rent a board during their next beach vacation,"
The fast-casual restaurant will be the latest venture from Seattle owner and chef Jason Stoneburner, of French restaurant Bastille and Ballard Hotel restaurant Stoneburner, who is a passionate surfer. Stoneburner is planning a fast-casual menu which will include protein bowls, poke, avocado toast and salads. He'll also include menu items from his current restaurant, including kale and red quinoa, roasted beets and shaved brussel sprouts. CitySurf will also include a garden where Stoneburner will grow many of the ingredients.
Trisha Hoss says they plan to open CitySurf this summer, but are still in the building permit and construction funding phase.
