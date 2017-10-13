This would happen once every three to four weeks. My sister and I would always fall for the false promise of a sugary breakfast, and despite our high hopes, we would invariably end up in church. And the only thing more disappointing than not eating ice cream is not eating ice cream and winding up at a surprise mass where some strange and miserable-looking man keeps talking about the rapturous promises of God's love. Meanwhile, my sister and I sat there thinking, "Well if the ice cream was a lie, how can you expect us to believe this bullshit?"