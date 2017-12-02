After failing three times to repeal Obamacare, senate Republicans have added a repeal of the individual mandate to buy health insurance to their tax plan. Apparently, the GOP is hoping that the fourth time's the charm. But you know what they say: If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. And again. And again. Until, in Mitch McConnell's case, you've been trying for so long that you've completely forgotten what it is you're fighting for and allowed the sands of time to wither you away into nothing but a hollowed skin flap of your former self.