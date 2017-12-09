It's not that we've been fighting or anything like that. It's just that she's been busy focusing on her career and I… well, I've been pretty available. But what can you do? When the woman you love comes home and says, "I had a rough day at work and I really need a hot cup of tea and some sleep," you can't respond by shouting, "Yeah woman, well we both got needs!" After all, we're in love. And sometimes being in love means pouring your partner a cup of chamomile before locking yourself in the bathroom to masturbate silently.