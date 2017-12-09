My girlfriend and I haven't had sex in two weeks.
It's not that we've been fighting or anything like that. It's just that she's been busy focusing on her career and I… well, I've been pretty available. But what can you do? When the woman you love comes home and says, "I had a rough day at work and I really need a hot cup of tea and some sleep," you can't respond by shouting, "Yeah woman, well we both got needs!" After all, we're in love. And sometimes being in love means pouring your partner a cup of chamomile before locking yourself in the bathroom to masturbate silently.
The point is, I've been watching a lot of porn recently.
I watched a fair amount of porn in my single days. But even then, I was never that deep into the culture of it. I would just go online and do my best to quickly find a video that got the job done, which for me is any clip that strikes the perfect balance between "nah, that's not enough spit" and "woh, that's way too much spit."
But the porn world has changed a lot in the past few years. Nowadays, Pornhub is wormhole that always leads to a clip of someone fucking their stepsister.
I don't know what caused it, but Trump's America is full of people who want to fuck their siblings.
Anyways, the other day I was browsing Pornhub in the bathroom and doing my best to avoid all the stepkid porn when eventually, I stumbled across a performer named August Ames.
I had never heard of before, but apparently, she's a fairly accomplished performer. Though it makes sense that I'd never seen any of her films because, if I'm being perfectly honest, there's just not enough spit in any of her work.
The particular video I came upon (no pun intended) was titled August Ames: RIP That Pussy.
Now, contextually, because it was the title of a porno, I naturally assumed that the video's name was meant to imply that, by clicking the link, I would watch a woman named August Ames get her pussy destroyed. It seemed obvious that the video would start off with August Ames having a thriving, healthy, living vagina, but after being ravaged by dick over the course of the film, she would have no choice but to lay her pussy to rest. Thus the title:August Ames: RIP That Pussy.
But as it turns out, August Ames is actually dead. She died at age 23, which is young by most standards, but in porn years means she was practically a MILF.
(I should clarify that she wasn't dead in the video. That would've been a much bigger problem.)
After learning of her passing, I spent about 30 seconds wondering if it was weird to have masturbated to a dead person. But ultimately, it's probably more of an honor than anything else. After all, all anyone wants is to be remembered once they're gone. So I'm glad I could at least give her that.
And now she's dead.
Some see this as proof that the left has gone too far and that, for all their noble posturing, social justice warriors are guilty of the same hurtful tactics as their bigoted, conservative counterparts.
Others seem to think that bullying is OK just so long as the bully is from a marginalized community. But no matter what, I think we can all agree that the real lesson to be learned here is that Twitter was a mistake that's caused far more harm than good.
