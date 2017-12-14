Savaged by critics and ignored by audiences upon its 1892 debut in St. Petersburg, this Christmas story of rats, toy soldiers and confectionary sprites was saved from the dustbin of history thanks to its Tchaikovsky score, and is now one of the world's best-loved Christmas traditions. Oregon Ballet Theatre's production us the new American standard version by choreographer George Balanchine, the one which introduced the show to the U.S. and which remains popular with children partly due to all the kids on stage. It's straightforward and