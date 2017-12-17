You can get dental dams from sex shops and clinics, as well as online, but you can also make your own. To make one from a condom, you just cut off the tip of the condom and the base of the condom, and then cut along the side so you're left with a rectangular barrier. The CDC website has diagrams to show you how to do this, as well as demonstrating proper dental dam use on a vulva. If you want to get really fancy you can even find harnesses that are specially designed to hold dams in place over the anus or vulva.