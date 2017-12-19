Earlier this year, in what may go down as the greatest accomplishment of NIMBYism in Portland history, Peacock Lane parlayed the goodwill around the event into a successful drive to get the street added to the National Register of Historic Places. This was done to prevent someone from building much-needed housing—during a housing crisis—that didn't fit in with style of the street. But, in a town without much nationally significant architecture, a street of repros built in the '20s is apparently worthy of preservation by our federal government.