If you're thinking that, you probably didn't grow up loving the monorail. When I was a kid, getting on that train and riding it in a circle around the ceiling of Santaland felt like the craziest, most exhilarating thing in the world. And while it was disheartening when Meier & Frank became Macy's and moved the monorail to the basement, at least Macy's had the good sense to leave the monorail open so anyone could sit on it. I'd been too tall to ride it for years, so the new setup was arguably an improvement.