I see what you're thinking, "What, is everything racist?!?!" or "Is nothing safe?" Well, I hate to break it to you, but, unfortunately, there are a lot of things that have racist origins and implications. Even the ice cream truck song was born out of prejudice and gross racial stereotypes. Just know that when you say "What, is everything racist?!?!" that I'm most likely saying it as well, because this shit is everywhere and you can't really get away from it.