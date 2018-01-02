True crime fans and aspiring thespians: This could be your big break.
The Netflix series American Vandal has chosen Portland as the place to shoot its second season.
According to a release from Cast Iron Studios, the agency tasked with recruiting actors, the show is currently seeking people ages 14 to 22 to portray high-school students in the up-coming season. An open casting call will take place by appointment only this Saturday, January 6.
The first season of the show—a satirical, mockumentary-style take on our collective true crime obsession—set out to solve the gripping mystery of who was painting penises on high school staff members' cars.
Season two looks like it will take on a similar tone. Cast Iron's casting director, Eryn Goodman, says that while acting experience isn't necessary, "interested parties would do well to watch season one, to get an idea of the tone and humor of the show."
She adds, "There are a number of small, speaking roles that producers are hoping to hire locally."
Shooting for the series—which is produced by Funny Or Die, CBS Television Studios, and 3 Arts Entertainment—will start in mid-February. Any young Portlander who is interested can audition.
“The show truly needs all types, shapes, sizes, ethnicities and abilities,” says Goodman. “They want to reflect a real high-school look: braces, pimples and all.”
Comments