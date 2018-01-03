The most recent "Stress in America" study done by the American Psychological Association found that people are more stressed now than in any previously recorded year. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the future of the nation is a very or somewhat significant source of stress, and that's even higher for us in the Western U.S., where the figure is 70 percent. Existential dread about the failure of the American experiment is suddenly the biggest stressor in the country—more than money, work or health.