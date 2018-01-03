SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Not every minute of every day, but when you have had the time, you've been searching for a certain treasure. With patience and persistence, you have narrowed down its whereabouts by collecting clues and following your intuition. Now, at last, you know its exact location. As you arrive, ready to claim it, you tremble with anticipation. But when you peel away the secrets in which it has been wrapped, you see that it's not exactly what you expected. Your first response is disappointment. Nevertheless, you decide to abide in the presence of the confusing blessing and see what happens. Slowly, incrementally, you become aware of a new possibility: that you're not quite ready to understand and use the treasure; that you'll have to grow new capacities before you'll be ready for it in its fullness.