A lot of people hated 2017, but I found that it was an incredibly informative year that taught me a lot about the world. For example, last year I learned that Blake Shelton is apparently sexier than every other living human male Gwyneth Paltrow shoves jade eggs up her pussy , and that if Democrats try really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really hard, they can narrowly defeat a pedophile in a congressional election.