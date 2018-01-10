It's hard to walk away from Bors' new art show, President Trump: Year One, with a more moderate conclusion. The exhibit, now on display at Sequential Art Gallery, displays 23 of Bors' cartoons satirizing Trump and his administration. It was so inevitable that Bors, a Pulitzer-nominated cartoonist and founder of The Nib, would spend the year reckoning with an onslaught of absurdity, that Sequential Art Gallery asked him if they could display his work from Trump's first year before Trump had even been sworn in.