I first started going to the gym in the fall, and walking into the gym alone and unfit in the middle of October can be intimidating. I remember looking around and realizing that, even though I was already self-conscious about my physique, I felt even worse now that I was by far the least fit person in an entire building. Whenever a new year starts, though, the gym is bursting at the seams with unfit people, and we all ban together to silently encourage each other. After all, we're unfit! We deserve the gym as much, if not more than fit people. As far as I'm concerned, the healthy can have their gym back in February; January is for the rest of us.