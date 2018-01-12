With all these options to try, it's important to not lose sight of the basics, and how important simple communication is. We get very wrapped up in ego, and expectation, and people-pleasing when it comes to sex. All of us want to please our partners or have particular ideas of what we think is "normal" or what we're supposed to do. Sometimes we need to derail those patterns in order to have an open conversation, and that can be easier said than done. So make sure you're finding ways to make time and space for the vulnerable conversations, and try making yourself vulnerable first, by sharing something scary or sensitive, to make it safer for her to do so as well.