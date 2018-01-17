You'd probably be hard-pressed to find a dating site that operates with more of a "feminism be damned" ethos than SeekingArrangement.com.
"The world's largest Sugar Daddy dating site" is apparently designed to help budding Sugar Babies—that is, broke college kids—find "benefactors who can help offset the cost of going to college."
Calling SeekingArrangement a dating site is a bit of a stretch. In fact, the word "dating" doesn't actually appear in descriptions of how pairings work. Instead, it says it allows users to broker "arrangements."
According to SeekingArrangements, Portland State University is one of the fastest growing colleges in the country when it comes to seeking sugar daddies. ("Sugar Babies" are over 80 percent female, at least according to statistics kept by the site.)
Portland was the 29th fastest growing college among 4,000 colleges and universities where the site is used—well ahead of and U of O and Oregon State, which ranked 105 and 160, respectively.
To be clear, the number of sugar babies is still small: Only 400 of the university's 27,229 students currently have Sugar Baby profiles. But the number of new sign-ups at PSU increased 35 percent between 2016 and 2017.
The leader in total number of users, at 1,529, was New York University.
Blame it on the rent if you must, but Portland State's fast-growing number of "arrangements" would seem to a be an irony of sorts: This school year is also the first year that low-income freshmen at PSU were eligible to receive free tuition for four years of school.
Whatever else it is, SeekingArrangement is hardly evasive about what it's proposing.
"Every successful relationship is an arrangement between two parties," the site states. "In business, partners sign business agreements that outline their objectives and expectations. Likewise, romantic relationships can only work if two people agree on what they expect, and what they can give and receive from each other."
According to the press release sent to WW, your average Sugar Daddy should expect to give an allowance of about $2,800 a month.
But, of course, to get your allowance you have to be hot. Because Sugar Babies, the site says, are "attractive people looking for the finer things in life."
