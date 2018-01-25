Now, I love animals and agree that floor-length fur coats sold out of high-end boutiques or whatever are really not cool. I was ruined for days after watching that video of the elephant who cried while being rescued from chains and taken to a sanctuary. Seriously, I'm not going to even link to it because it'll just make me upset all over again. You can Google it if like, you really need to see a crying elephant because it'll somehow make your day better. Be my guest.