The look on his face when I finally told him made my heart sink. He wasn't crazy about the idea, but we decided to go ahead anyway. I put down a towel and we were using condoms, so I figured the mess would be largely contained. But after only a couple of minutes he was too squicked out to continue, so we changed activities. Later, I folded up the bloody towel and shoved it in the back of my closet, like evidence of some sort of crime, and vowed to wash it when I could do so without being noticed.