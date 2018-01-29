In addition to (hopefully plentiful) helpings of "top chef created tacos" (the specific vendors have not yet been announced) over 100 different craft beers are also promised (participating breweries are also not confirmed). There will also be a pro-wrestling tournament featuring "some of the world's most famous wrestlers from around the globe" (participants also TBA, but fingers crossed for La Parka). What we do have the details for right now is the music. It's a very Monsters of Warped Tour lineup, with Pennywise, Unwritten Law, Against Me for some reason, Lit (who are still around?), and of course, the Offspring.