She knew about eight months before he was going to die that he had this congestive heart disease that was going to kill him. So she just decided to give him whatever he wanted, and he really liked cereal, so he had a bowl of cereal in the morning every day until he died. So the reason why he shared those things with me, I think, was to help her realize that he was OK on the other side. I think it's important for some people to experience that.